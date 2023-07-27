University gives free tablets to 23 Afghan students

PESHAWAR: At least 23 Afghan students studying digital marketing at Iqra National University were given free tablets for skill development under Livelihood Improvement and Vocational Skills Training of the university here on Wednesday.

A ceremony to this effect was held at the Peshawar Campus of the university, which was jointly organised by Pak Mission Society and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

More than 250 students, mostly Afghans, have been enrolled in the vocational training courses free of cost at the university through its initiative of implementing combined skill development projects of UNHCR and NAVTTC.

The Livelihood Improvement and Vocational Skills Trainings for Afghan Refugees is aimed at empowering Afghan trainees pursuing courses in digital marketing and mobile repair.

Speakers from Pak Mission Society and UNHCR highlighted the importance of vocational skills in providing refugees with a pathway towards self-reliance and improved livelihood opportunities. Both the organisers and beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the UNHCR’s funding and support.

“This collaboration demonstrates the commitment of all the stakeholders to empower Afghan refugees particularly ‘Persons with Specific Needs’ and provide them with opportunities for skill development, ultimately fostering self-sufficiency and socio-economic progress,” said Mohammad Akbar, project manager, while speaking on the occasion.

The distribution of tablets to the Afghan students was a pivotal aspect of the initiative, recognising the significance of technology in the modern day digital world, he added.

The tablets would serve as essential tools for the trainees to apply their knowledge and enhance their practical skills in digital marketing and mobile repair.

“With access to technology, the Afghan trainees can explore remote working opportunities, start their entrepreneurial ventures and connect with a broader network to further their career prospects,” said Dr Sheeraz, Dean Iqra National University Refugees.

Vocational training programmes play a crucial role in bridging the skills gap and empowering these individuals to lead productive lives, Sheeraz added.

“By providing refugees with essential skills in digital marketing and mobile repair, the UNHCR aims to enhance their employability and income-generating potential, ultimately promoting self-reliance and reducing dependency on humanitarian aid,” said Ashfaq Hussain, Livelihood Manager UNHCR.

The tablets distribution initiative is a crucial aspect of the livelihood vocational training programme. It is aimed at providing trainees with the necessary tools to acquire practical knowledge and hands-on experience in digital marketing and mobile repair.

Chief Executive Pak Mission Society Adeel Rehmat said by equipping Afghan students with tablets, the society and UNHCR seek to overcome barriers to access to technology and education as well as open up opportunities for remote work and online learning.

National and Vocation Technical Training Centre Director Yasir Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.