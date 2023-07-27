Rs32,000 minimum wage sought for workers

NOWSHERA: Muttahida Labour Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded implementation of the government announcement of Rs32,000 minimum wage for industrial workers.
In a statement, the Federation said that its office-bearers had met secretary labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other authorities in order to ensure the implementation of minimum wage of Rs32,000 monthly salary for the workers. The Federation demanded the government authorities to appreciate the industrialists who were treating their workers well in terms of duty timings and other affairs.
