Officials inspect facilities at Tank hospital

TANK: Frontier Corps (FC)-South Sector Commander Brig Sohail Akbar Bajwa, along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, visited District Headquarter Hospital to inspect healthcare facilities being given to people.

While briefing the officials, Medical Superintendent Dr Ghazala Hidayat said that four ultrasound testing machines, provided by the Sector Headquarters South, had already been installed in various wards of the hospital, while several air-conditioners had also been repaired with the assistance of the Headquarters.

On the occasion, the sector commander announced Rs20,000 cash reward for the hospital staff for efficient services at the health facility. He said doctors should timely and selflessly serve the public in order to gain success in this world and the hereafter.