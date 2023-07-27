Peshawar beat Swat in football league contest

CHARSADDA: The competitions for the provincial football league held under the prime minister’s youth talent hunt programme were concluded here on Wednesday.
At the concluding match, the team of Peshawar region beat Swat region team with 0-2 and were selected for the national football league competitions to be held in the first week of August in Islamabad.
Talking to reporters, Shabana Khattak, director sports at the Bacha Khan University, said that competitions for various games were held under the prime minister’s youth talent hunt programme to find talent at the grassroots level.
