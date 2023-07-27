Kargil woman’s body floats to GB

SKARDU: A dead body of a woman from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s District Kargil was found on Wednesday at Kharmang district of Gilgit-Baltistan after it floated to the area through the Kargil River.
The deceased woman was identified as Belqees Bano, a resident of Akchamal, Kargil.
Her body couldn’t be returned to Kargil and was buried in Kharmang because the border between the neighboring regions is closed.
According to a lookout notice issued by Kargil police, people were urged to share reports about Belqees Bano after she went “missing” from her home on July 15.
