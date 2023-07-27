AC extends Imran, Bushra’s interim bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday extended the interim bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi till July 31, in the Al-Qadir Trust scam of £190 million.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court. At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that senior lawyer Khawaja Haris could not attend the day’s proceeding due to his engagements in the apex court. A request seeking a one-time exemption from attendance to Bushra Bibi was submitted.
In his objection, Deputy Prosecutor General, NAB, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, said that the defence side adopts a similar excuse in every hearing. He said that it was just an interim bail case.
The defence lawyer prayed to the court to grant a date after the holidays of Muharram. The court sought the final arguments against the bail case and adjourned further hearing till July 31.
SKARDU: A dead body of a woman from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s District Kargil was found on...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Wednesday declared as historic the provision of stopping of...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the Nadra data leak and...
NEPRA also suggested that KE could collect an extra Rs2.31 from their consumers in the same billing period
ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry noted in its monthly report that exports of goods and services decreased in the month...