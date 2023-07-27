AC extends Imran, Bushra’s interim bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday extended the interim bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi till July 31, in the Al-Qadir Trust scam of £190 million.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court. At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that senior lawyer Khawaja Haris could not attend the day’s proceeding due to his engagements in the apex court. A request seeking a one-time exemption from attendance to Bushra Bibi was submitted.

In his objection, Deputy Prosecutor General, NAB, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, said that the defence side adopts a similar excuse in every hearing. He said that it was just an interim bail case.

The defence lawyer prayed to the court to grant a date after the holidays of Muharram. The court sought the final arguments against the bail case and adjourned further hearing till July 31.