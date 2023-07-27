PAC orders probe into Nadra data leak

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the Nadra data leak and corruption case involving Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL) after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) complained to the committee about resistance from the authority officials during the investigation.

The FIA informed the Public Accounts Committee that a director of Nadra had approached the Islamabad High Court against the committee’s order to provide records, and the high court had granted stay orders in response.

During its meeting chaired by Chairman Noor Alam Khan, the Public Accounts Committee received a briefing from the Nadra chairman on the data leak by employees, and the FIA presented information on the NTL matter referred to it by the committee.

Expressing concern over the stay orders of the Islamabad High Court, the PAC urged the chief justice to allow an inquiry into this sensitive matter, emphasising that it pertains to Pakistan’s survival.

The committee also asked the auditor general to provide the performance audit report of the Islamabad High Court. Chairman Noor Alam Khan highlighted the sensitivity of the issue, stating that Nadra data had been leaked and sold, posing a risk to every single Pakistani’s record.

The PAC issued a directive for a fact-finding inquiry into the Nadra data leak and NTL corruption case.

The committee also expressed displeasure over the absence of the IGFC North, Balochistan, from the meeting and departmental accounting committee meetings.

Chairman Noor Alam Khan suggested writing a letter to the army chief and the Ministry of Defence on behalf of the PAC Secretariat, instructing the IGFC Balochistan to be accountable to the PAC like the Ministry of Defence. The IGFC Balochistan was also directed to provide records for the audit. During the meeting, the interior secretary disclosed that arms licences were obtained through fake letters in the names of MNAs. Four individuals have been arrested for obtaining arms licences through such fraudulent means, causing delays in issuance of licences to genuine MNAs due to the investigation into counterfeiting activities.