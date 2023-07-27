Finance ministry monthly report notes…: Exports, remittances fell in June, inflation increased

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry noted in its monthly report that exports of goods and services decreased in the month of June, workers’ remittances went down and inflation increased significantly in the last month.

The report, released here on Wednesday, stressed that the country needed prudent and effective economic decisions, political and economic stability and continuation of friendly economic policies, along with enough foreign exchange financing in order to achieve higher and sustainable growth.

“The recent IMF [International Monetary Fund] approval of the stand-by arrangement and other bilateral and multilateral inflows will pave the way to further improve macroeconomic environment and confidence of economic agents,” the report added.

The financial year 2023 (FY2023), a challenging year has ended. The government succeeded in ensuring sustainability of the external and fiscal sectors through various tough decisions and stabilisation measures. In FY2024, the government is gearing towards achieving higher growth of 3.5 per cent through various measures like the Kissan package, industrial support, export promotion, encouragement of the IT sector, and resource mobilisation, etc.

Inflation in July 2023 is expected to ease out compared to the month of June 2023. The recent decrease in administered prices of petrol and diesel would be transmitted into lower domestic prices of essential items by impacting the transportation cost.

Moreover, the declining international commodity prices are expected to offset the inflation spikes that emerged due to domestic supply shocks. The benchmark index of international food commodity prices declined again in June 2023, led by price decreases for major cereals and most types of vegetable oils. The timely measures taken by the government to boost the agriculture sector (Kissan package) would result in better crop outlook and smoothen the domestic supplies; moreover, the expected political stability and stable exchange rate would help achieve price stability. Inflation for the month of July 2023 is expected to remain in the range of 25-27 per cent. Agriculture: The input situation is expected to remain favourable during the period except for weather conditions. Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. The government is supporting agriculture sector by continuing pro-farmer incentives. Industrial activity: The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) cycle usually follows the cyclical movements in the main trading partners, but since it is focussed on the main industrial sectors and not on total gross domestic product, it is somewhat more volatile than the cyclical component of GDP in Pakistan’s main export markets.

The upward movement of the CLI in the main export markets is indicating the strength of the signal that economies are going towards the revival phase although still below the potential except China, who successfully entered into the phase of expansion. Following the CLI, the cyclical pattern of LSM seems to follow the cyclical pattern in the main export markets in the month of May. It is expected to further improve on a month-over-month (MoM) basis; however, on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, it is expected to remain significantly negative in June 2023 due to the high base effect.

External sector: Amid the domestic and global scenarios, exports of goods and services as per BOP data in the month of June are on decreasing trend, which declined by 16.0pc and 29pc on MoM and YoY basis, respectively. Similarly, declining global commodity prices and contained domestic economic activities reflected in import numbers, decreased by 17.7pc and 54.9pc on MoM and YoY basis, respectively.