Ex-Riyadh envoy to Islamabad: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to deepen investment, trade ties with Pakistan

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is nearing the end of a challenging yet fruitful tenure, marked by major policy decisions. One of his strategic moves was to deepen investment and trade ties with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. These leading economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council have also demonstrated a willingness to contribute to Pakistan’s economic stability and revival, Dr. Ali Awadh Asseri, former Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, said in an interview to Arab News.

He said “Pakistan has always prioritized economic, defence and cultural relations with the Kingdom and other Gulf nations. This historically rooted relationship is based on the common bonds of religion and culture, mutually beneficial economic needs and shared strategic interests in regional stability and global peace.

“The GCC region plays a crucial role in Pakistan’s economy, serving as the primary source of energy imports and foreign remittances. It is also home to the largest number of Pakistani expatriate workers. The ongoing economic diversification and regional reconciliation in the Gulf, particularly under the Saudi Vision 2030, offer ample opportunities for Pakistan to attract GCC investments in the development sector, as well as to export skilled manpower and tradable commodities to the Gulf nations.

“Pakistan’s skilled manpower is a perfect match for the economic transformations taking place in the Gulf.

“Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders understand the vital role GCC investments can play in putting the crisis-ridden economy on a steady course toward sustainable progress. Among the major policy initiatives to this end is the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council, which is tasked with attracting foreign direct investment from GCC countries in the fields of agriculture, minerals and mining, information technology, and defence production. This important step is being complemented by the launch of the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund and conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE.

“The current civil-military consensus on the GCC’s pivotal economic role has emerged against the backdrop of tangible progress made by the present government on the economic, political, security and foreign policy fronts.

“Sharif faced significant challenges upon taking office in April last year, inheriting a country on the verge of financial default. Dealing with the subsequent political turmoil, a renewed wave of terrorism and a serious deterioration in Pakistan’s relations with major powers and trusted allies was also a daunting task. But he has been able to successfully navigate this complex landscape by engaging coalition leaders, the security establishment and key foreign partners.

“As a result, Pakistan is now stable enough to transition smoothly toward a caretaker setup, which will hold the next general election. Political turmoil has receded since the appointment of Gen. Asim Munir as the chief of the army staff in November. A new staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, worth $3 billion for a period of nine months, was concluded in June. Although terrorism has seen a resurgence, enhanced security structures are now in place to combat this threat. And the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor stands revived, while relations with the US are also back on track.

“Most notably, the civil-military collaboration has expanded to the economic sphere, giving renewed momentum to Pakistan’s economic partnership with the leading GCC economies. Since 2019, Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE have offered concessional loans worth several billion dollars to shore up Pakistan’s foreign reserves. These loans have subsequently been rolled over to meet the IMF demand. The latest IMF deal became possible after Saudi Arabia deposited an additional loan of $2 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan.

“The Kingdom has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin. But Pakistan must stand on its own two feet. The Special Investment Facilitation Council offers a viable pathway in this respect. Its establishment indicates that Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders understand the risk of dependency on foreign loans. And they are preparing to lay down a solid economic base through attracting investment from friendly countries.

“Let me conclude by saying that Sharif has done well to raise the prospects of economic recovery in Pakistan. One hopes that its future political leadership will sustain the current momentum in economic policies, especially with respect to the rapidly evolving partnership with the GCC economies.”