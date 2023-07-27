US Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high, leaves door open for more

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001 to tackle above-target inflation, and signaled the possibility of further increases ahead.

The quarter percentage-point rise lifts the key lending rate to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, the US central bank said, adding that it will “continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.”

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) used similar language when it voted to hold rates steady in June, and the latest statement suggests that policymakers are mulling another pause at their next meeting in September. However, the Fed also said it would assess a range of data points “in determining the extent of additional policy firming,” which indicates they see more monetary tightening ahead.