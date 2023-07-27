PM seeks concerted efforts for solving issues of industries

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need for making concerted efforts and adopting a comprehensive strategy to overcome the challenges faced by industries in the country as resorting to blame game for this cause will do no good.

The prime minister stated this on Wednesday evening while addressing the Export Trophy Awards ceremony of the Karachi Chambers of Commerce & Industry here at the Governor House. The prime minister appreciated the role of exporters in earning precious foreign exchange and described the efforts of such brilliant industrialists as highly praiseworthy.

He said businessmen served as the backbone of the economic system of the country. The prime minister said the country was lagging behind its neighbours due to various reasons. “We have to avoid Athe blame game as it would do no good. It is high time to move ahead without wasting any more time,” he said. He told the audience efforts had to be made for overcoming the challenges faced by the business and industrial sectors of Pakistan. Shehbaz lauded the role of the business community in revenue generation, enhancing industrial production, creating employment opportunities, and securing economic prosperity and development. He appreciated that the businessmen actively took part in philanthropic activities and donated generously to noble causes in society. Shehbaz said the business community, with an increase in its financial resources and profitability, would be in a position to actively take part in welfare activities in the country.

He said that there were both successes and failures in the past 75-year history of Pakistan. He conceded that industrialists should get electricity at affordable rates to increase the competitiveness of their products against those of other countries. He said Pakistan was likely to produce 10 million bales of cotton in the current year while in the past years, it had produced just three million bales. Shehbaz implored the industrialists should take advantage of this situation.

He mentioned that Bangladesh had to completely rely on imported cotton while despite this it was one of the leading exporters of garments. He mentioned that cheaper electricity was available to industrialists in Bangladesh. He said that pilferage of electricity, line losses, and inefficient working of the electricity system were the major issues of Pakistan’s energy sector. The prime minister informed the audience that electricity was provided to the industries at the cost of Rs49 per unit while the government further subsidised this tariff by Rs10. He said that the tariff of electricity for Karachi could be further reduced to Rs28 after setting up power plants using Thar coal. He said his government was ready to sit with the Sindh chief minister to devise a firm strategy in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) that any decision to hold the forthcoming general elections in the country, whether on existing constituencies or new delimitations to be drawn on the basis of result of fresh census, will only be taken after consulting the allied political parties. The MQM delegation was led by its Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The meeting held at the Governor’s House was attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, MQM’s senior deputy conveners Syed Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar, and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan. The PM once again assured the MQM he will take the party along in all the important decisions to be taken by his government for governance.

The MQM leaders raised the issue of frequent and prolonged power failures in Karachi during summer causing serious trouble to people. While registering their protest on the issue of power woes of Karachiites, the MQM leaders said the government shouldn’t treat the residents of Karachi in a manner as if there was no one to look after their interests. The MQM leaders told the prime minister that it was the unequivocal demand of their party that due relief should be extended to Karachi in terms of power supply. They said Karachiites had to pay inflated electricity bills every month while even then they didn’t get uninterrupted power supply to their households and businesses.

While taking cognizance of this issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal power minister that he along with the relevant authorities of his ministry and a representative delegation of MQM should hold a dialogue with officials of K-Electric on coming Monday to sort out the power issues of the city. The prime minister also met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Governor’s House. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khurram Dastagir Khan were also present on the occasion.

The meeting took into consideration ongoing development projects in the province and efforts being made to revive the civic infrastructure of the city. Tessori briefed the prime minister about the initiatives he had taken on his own to ensure the welfare of people belonging to underprivileged families in the city. The Sindh governor requested the prime minister to resolve the basic civic issues in Karachi on a priority basis. He said that a speedy resolution of the issues of Karachi would go a long way in improving industrial productivity and increasing exports from Pakistan.