FBR freezes PIA accounts

KARACHI: The FBR has frozen PIA’s accounts posing a serious crisis to flight operations due to fuel crisis.
According to sources, the FBR froze as many as 53 accounts of PIA for its failure to pay outstanding taxes of Rs two billion. In the last year, PIA’s accounts were similarly frozen over non-payment of taxes but they were restored after assurances that payments would be made.
In view of the frozen accounts, PSO has refused to provide fuel for flights. As many as three flights including Islb-Khi flight PK 309, Khi-Multan flight PK 330 and Multan-Jeddah flight PK 739 could not take off for their destinations. Confirming the crisis, the PIA spokesman told The News that senior government functionaries have taken up the issue with the FBR. He however pledged that due to the situation, flight operations would not be hampered.
