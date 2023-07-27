Bilawal, Russian FM discuss Black Sea grain deal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. — Russian Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday to take up with great urgency the issue of Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).



Pakistan is of the view that it is not only in its interest but in the world’s interest that this grain initiative is restored. “I had a good exchange on bilateral and other matters in call with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov. I also discussed expiry of BSGI & disruption of global supply chains that would put more pressure on developing countries. Emphasized Pakistan’s engagement with stakeholders and desire to find a solution”, tweeted Bilawal after the telephone call.

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, said while recognising the importance of this initiative and its potential impact on disruption of global food supply chains causing food inflation and food-security-related challenges, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored the need for concerted efforts to find viable solutions that would in particular benefit developing countries already under economic strain.

“He expressed the hope that all parties involved in the BSGI would engage in constructive dialogue to revive the initiative. In this regard, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for international efforts for restoring the deal by addressing the concerns of all sides,” added the Foreign Office.

The two sides also had a useful exchange on bilateral matters and growing cooperation in diverse areas. Bilawal Bhutto also renewed the invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan. Bilawal also informed his Russian counterpart on his discussions on BSGI with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Turkiye, the US Secretary of State and EU High Representative.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister said that Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the issue, but the Foreign Office did not disclose the details. However, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said, “Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the initiative of the Pakistani side. The parties had an in-depth exchange of opinions on topical issues regarding regional collaboration and bilateral cooperation, primarily in the areas of trade, the economy and counter-terrorism. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact on the matter.”

News Desk adds: Pakistan has slammed Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for threatening to cross the Line of Control (LoC) while calling upon civilians “to be ready to support the soldiers in such a situation”. “Pakistan condemns the provocative remarks by India’s defence minister, made on 26 July 2023, in Drass, Ladakh, boasting readiness to cross the Line of Control,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

In yet another belligerent statement earlier Wednesday, Defence Minister Singh said India is ready to cross the de facto border in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to “maintain its honour and dignity,” NDTV reported.

“We counsel India to exercise utmost caution as its belligerent rhetoric is a threat to the regional peace and stability and contributes to destabilising the strategic environment in South Asia,” the FO statement added.

It said this is not the first time that India’s political leaders and senior military officers have made highly irresponsible remarks about Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). “This kind of jingoistic statement must stop. The Indian leadership is reminded that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression,” it added.

The FO communique said the practice of dragging Pakistan into India’s populist public discourse, with a view to stoking hyper-nationalism and reaping electoral gains, needs to end.