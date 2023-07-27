4 Dolphin Squad cops booked for harassing families during duty

Islamabad: The Capital City police have booked four cops of Dolphin force, recently introduced police authorities on the instruction of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, for harassing families at public places and rounded up after lodging first information report (FIR) against them under sections of Police Order 2002.

These days, the citizens are getting worried due to the increasing incidents of harassment and abuse in the federal capital. Along with the criminals involved in these incidents, the officials of the Islamabad Police are also being found involved in the incidents of harassment and abuse. Last week, a pregnant woman was raped by a uniformed personnel of the Islamabad police when she came to lodge complaint against her husband on his inhuman attitude against her.

Several complaints were received against the patrolling parties on daily basis. The previous day, SHO Ramna police station received a complaint against the patrolling personnel of Dolphin Squad including Ansar Abbas (3136), Ghulam Rasool (8953), Ehsan­ullah (4938) and Naeem Ashaq (1049) for harassing families in public places while on duty. Inspector Alamgir Khan, who is working as SHO in Ramna police station, Islamabad, filed an FIR against the four officials of Dolphin Squad. In the FIR, Inspector Alamgir Khan took a stand that 4 employees of Dolphin Squad of Islamabad Police harassed women in public places during duty instead of providing protection to them. The first priority of the Dolphin Squad is to protect the honours, lives and property of the people. The four officials have shown irresponsibility instead of paying their legal responsibilities.