Only terrorists attack military installations: Firdous

LAHORE: “Only terrorist organisations can attack military installations. No patriot will join a party whose politics is based on termites,” said Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, she said her party would start ‘active politics’ from August 14. She berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying: “After the events that transpired on May 9, the politics of hate and foul language ended. The events of May 9 gave rise to the IPP. In the midst of uncertainty, the IPP is a ray of hope for the nation. The IPP manifesto revolves around solving the country’s economic and political problems.”

She said that after the Sweden incident, the incident of desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Denmark was also condemnable.

The politics of Lahore influences the politics of Pakistan. It is a myth that the domicile of political parties is issued from Lahore.

The IPP is sincere to the nation. Its manifesto is a recipe for restoring the deteriorated political and economic health of the country. “Our manifesto is a handbook of economic development. The government has no plan to end inflation and is playing its last overs. Under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, the dream of establishing Pakistan came true, while under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, the dream of stability of Pakistan would become true. By taking Shaheen’s electoral symbol, IPP has made Iqbal’s theory a beacon.” She said the COAS also played a role of economic chief to strengthen the economic condition of the country. Due to incompetence of politicians, the army chief has to perform dual responsibilities. The services of the Pakistan Army cannot be ignored to save the country from default. The green initiative is no less than a blessing for Pakistan. The IPP is the pioneer of green politics, i.e. eco-friendly politics.