IHRA seals operating theatre of private hospital after patient’s death

ISLAMABAD: Following the death of a patient during surgery at a private health facility in Islamabad, the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed an operation theatre and asked the hospital to explain its position, officials said on Wednesday.

“We have sealed one of the operation theatres of the hospital where a patient died during a simple ankle surgery a couple of weeks back till the conclusion of the investigation. We have also asked the hospital’s administration and the surgeon to explain their position in this regard”, an official of the IHRA told The News. IHRA officials said 54-year-old Muhammad Sajid was taken to the orthopaedic health facility on July 12, 2023, for ankle surgery after a fracture. During the surgery, he had a cardiac arrest and died after the anaesthetist and other team members could not revive him.

Sajid’s son lodged an FIR with Karachi Company police station against the administration and orthopaedic surgeon and later filed a complaint with the healthcare authority, urging it to conduct a probe into the matter and determine the actual causes leading to the death.

The healthcare regulatory authority officials said as per the complainant, the hospital administration didn’t carry out a complete evaluation of the patient whether he was fit for the surgery or not. Later when he collapsed during the procedure and died afterwards even then they didn’t inform the family. The administration of the health facility invited another anaesthetist from the PIMS Islamabad when the patient collapsed during the surgery but he died before the arrival of the anaesthetist”, the official added.

To a query, the IHRA official said the private hospital was registered with the IHRA and added that the hospital has an Intensive Care Unit but it appears that ICU was never used to keep and treat any patient.