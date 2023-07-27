BHC declares appointment of CM’s coordinators as ‘illegal’

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday declared the appointment of chief minister’s coordinators and interpreters as illegal.

Advocate Sadiq Khilji has challenged the appointment of Balochistan CM’s coordinators and interpreters. A division bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana announced the decision.

The court declared the appointment of government coordinators as illegal while giving a verdict on the petition. The high court remarked that the appointment of coordinators was done illegally.

It ordered spokespersons including Farah Azim Shah and Babar Yousafzai and all coordinators to stop work immediately, asking S&GAD secretary to immediately withdraw offices and government facilities and submit written report to the court on the withdrawal of facilities. Earlier, BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana had reserved the decision on the petition.