Afghan poliovirus found again in Peshawar environmental sample: officials

ISLAMABAD: Genetically-linked to poliovirus in Afghanistan, Type-1 Wild Poliovirus has been detected from an environmental (sewage) sample collected from the Naray Khuwar area of Peshawar, consecutively fourth time from this environmental sample collection site this year, officials in the national polio eradication initiative said on Wednesday.

“Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) from an environmental (sewage) sample collected from district Peshawar in July 2023.

The environmental (sewage) sample was collected on July 4, 2023 from the ‘Naray Khuwar’ environmental sample collection site,” an official of the polio eradication initiative told ‘The News’.

This is the fourth consecutive positive environmental sample from this environmental sample collection site, and the fifth positive sample from district Peshawar at large this year, he said, adding that previous positive sample from the district was collected on June 5, 2023.

“This virus is classified as the YB3A cluster and 98.89 percent genetically linked to the virus detected in Behsud, Afghanistan on January 24, 2023 (from an environmental sample).

This is the sixth event of importation of poliovirus from Afghanistan to Pakistan this year, which indicates active cross-border transmission,” the official added.

He said the last wild poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2020, adding that the recent polio vaccination campaign (mop-up) in district Peshawar was conducted on July 10-16 in the selected UCs.

“To mitigate the risks and to boost the immunity of the children, the Programme has planned a fIPV+OPV campaign in districts Peshawar and Khyber from August 7-13.

This new detection takes the total number of positive environmental samples in Pakistan in 2023 to 12. Whereas the number of human polio cases in Pakistan in 2023 remains one,” he added.