WFP official calls on AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: The Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), Chris Kaye, on Wednesday called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, where both the leaders discussed the WFP’s Strategic Plan (2023-27).

The meeting focused on comprehensive planning with reference to various sectors such as public health, schools, food, social and population welfare in Azad Kashmir. Besides, the possibilities of cooperation in different sectors of the World Food Programme and measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the eradication of poverty and hunger, the elimination of environmental pollution, quality education, health, and access to food, were also discussed. During the meeting, it was also agreed to improve management information systems with the support of the World Food Programme and it would also provide its support in relation to community development, nutrition programmes, and wheat flour fortification. Moreover, school meals will also be provided for schoolchildren under the World Food Programme.

Prime Minister Anwarul Haq assured the visiting delegates of his government’s full support and assistance regarding the establishment of the World Food Programme’s office in Azad Kashmir. He said that the government was ready to provide every kind of support to development organisations of the United Nations that wanted to establish their offices in Muzaffarabad.

The prime minister thanked the country director for the World Food Programme’s contribution in the region and said that the government values the organisation’s activities in Azad Kashmir.

The World Food Programme, he said, has been rendering its services in Azad Kashmir for the past several decades and that the WFP’s activities in the region have been instrumental in the development of many sectors in Azad Kashmir.

He expressed the optimism that the World Food Programme will continue its support in the future.

Meanwhile, a documentary outlining the vision of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and development projects in Azad Kashmir was played.

The prime minister also presented a souvenir to the World Food Programme Country Director Chris Kaye. Senior Minister, Finance Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Additional Chief Secretary Development/Principal Secretary Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, and World Food Programme officials were also present.