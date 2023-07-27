Siraj terms PDM, PPP performance zero

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has expressed sorrow that the PDM-PPP government is exploiting its last days for the political and personal interests instead of providing any relief to the people.

The performance of PDM, PPP in past 15 months is zero since the rulers only bailed themselves out of corruption cases and continued to pledge the poor to the IMF, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday. He alleged that development funds are being spent in the constituencies of the government members in what he called pre-poll rigging, but warned that the people will not be fooled by the three so-called major parties this time since they have been totally exposed.

The country needs competent and honest leadership, for which Jamaat-e-Islami is the only option. Sirajul Haq said that instead of reducing the inflation, the PDM government has raised it several times to make the life of the people miserable. He rejected the increase in electricity tariff, saying JI will not sit silent to protect people's rights.

These rulers are the same who had been taking out anti-inflation protest rallies and long marches against each other in the past but after coming to power they have kept a mysterious silence, he said, adding that usury, corruption, nepotism and unfair distribution of resources are the major causes of the country's problems for which a strict system of justice and accountability will have to be introduced.

He said Pakistan came into existence on the basis of Two-Nation Theory, but even after the passage of seven decades, it did not get an Islamic system. Siraj-ul-Haq demanded a transparent investigation into Bahawalpur University incident and strict action against the involved elements.

He said that drugs are being sold publicly in universities and colleges, which has been acknowledged by the ministers, but no steps have been taken by the management and rulers of the institutions to remedy this heinous practice.