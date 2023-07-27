3 robbers killed in ‘encounters’

LAHORE: Three robbers were killed in two alleged police encounters on Wednesday.

A crossfire between the CIA Civil Lines police and the dacoits resulted into the death of former criminal record holders, Zeenatullah and Naqeebullah. CIA police team was taking the accused Zeenatullah and Naqeebullah to Abid Garden Batapur when their accomplices intercepted the police and opened fire to rescue the two in police custody. As a result, Naqeebullah and Zeenatullah were seriously injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they died. The two had looted Rs10.5 million from a bank on Barki Road a few weeks ago. The second police encounter took place in the Badami Bagh area where three dacoits assaulted Irshad on Khokhar Road and escaped. On being informed, the police chased them and during the exchange of firing, one robber was killed and two managed to escape. The deceased robber was identified as Abdul Rahman alias Pindi.