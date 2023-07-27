PTI reacts to Khawaja Asif’s remarks about women MPs

ISLAMABAD: PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan Wednesday came down hard on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his ‘remarks’ against PTI women legislators. Raoof said the nation, especially mothers, sisters and daughters, condemned the absurd thinking (of Khawaja Asif). The abusive language used by the senior minister, he noted, was a clear manifestation of PMLN’s low thinking pertaining to the chastity of the nation’s mothers and sisters. “Absolutely shameful, as it is all clearly an attempt to depoliticise women. Khawaja Asif and whole PMLN are constantly targeting women as usual,” he contended. PTI spokesperson noted that for the first time in the country’s history, women political workers were being subjected to the worst torture and unlawful imprisonment under the PDM government.