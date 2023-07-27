OPDs at allied hospitals to remain closed on Muharram 9 and 10

Rawalpindi : The outpatient departments of all public sector hospitals including the three teaching hospitals in town would not operate on Friday and Saturday due to holidays in connection with 9th and 10th of Muharram however accident and emergency departments of the hospitals would be fully operational on the holidays.

The teaching hospitals in town have been on high alert during Muharram and the accident and emergency departments in the allied hospitals have already been strengthened. The emergency departments along with indoor patient departments at the teaching hospitals shall work as per routine from Friday to Sunday, said Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and In-charge Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added during the holidays, the emergency departments would receive new patients round the clock. We have made all necessary arrangements at the emergency departments to deal with, God forbid; any emergency if occurs during the holidays.

The three teaching hospitals have taken necessary measures to strengthen emergency services during ‘Ashura’ and have arranged sufficient quantity of emergency kits at the emergency departments to deal with any emergency.

The ambulances available at the allied hospitals equipped with doctor, paramedics and first aid kits would be ready to provide medical cover to the participants of the mourning processions if needed. Almost all the staff of the surgical departments of the allied hospitals would be on call while in-charges of the main medical stores of the hospitals would also be on call during the holidays.

Senior consultants and administrative staff of the allied hospitals would also be on call while the hospital staff particularly at the emergency departments and the surgical departments has been advised to remain vigilant on Friday and Saturday. Professor Jahangir said the three teaching hospitals are following a specific plan regarding preparedness and in case of any bigger emergency, additional beds can be arranged at the emergency departments.

It is worth mentioning here that the medical cover to the participants of the mourning processions during Muharram is being provided through coordinated efforts of the allied hospitals, emergency medical service ‘Rescue 1122’ and District Health Department.