SIH holds hepatitis screening camp at ‘Geo News’ office

Islamabad : Reuse of syringes, unnecessary injections, improper sterilisation of invasive medical devices, blood transfusion, hospitalisation and sharing of razors while getting shave from barbers are some of the risk factors for the transmission of hepatitis B&C, experts from the Shifa International Hospital (SIH) said during a screening camp at Geo News office.

The hepatitis screening camp was organized by the Shifa International Hospital organised at the premises of Geo News in connection with World Hepatitis Day 2023. More than 70 dedicated employees of ‘Geo News’ participated in the camp, availing the opportunity for vital health screenings. According to WHO in Pakistan almost 12 million people are suffering from hepatitis B or C. Each year brings about 150 000 new cases. The majority of people catch this infection in healthcare settings without being aware of it. The disease is called a silent killer because many patients remain undiagnosed and untreated for many years before developing complications and dying.

The screening camp, held last day witnessed an engaging awareness talk delivered by Dr. Abid Ilyas, consultant in Internal Medicine at Shifa International Hospital. Dr. Ilyas focused on the significance of timely hepatitis screening and its potential to save millions of lives. Major risk factors for the transmission of hepatitis B and C infection include: therapeutic injections, syringe reuse, surgery, improper sterilization of invasive medical devices, blood transfusion, hospitalization and sharing of razors while getting shave from barbers. During his address, he underscored the importance of early diagnosis in effectively managing and preventing the spread of this prevalent health concern. He said, “Hepatitis C is the most common blood-borne chronic viral infection in Pakistan. The hepatitis C virus is blood-borne, meaning that the virus lives in a person’s blood. People can contract the virus by coming into contact with blood that contains it.”

The event saw an overwhelming response from ‘Geo News’ employees, who actively participated in the screening camp, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in the workplace.