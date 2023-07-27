Teachers’ bodies agree on promotion policy with HEC

Islamabad: The representatives of APUBTA (All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association) and FAPUASA (Federation of All Pakistan Universities Staff Association) held a meeting with Higher Education Commission (HEC) officials and agreed on submission of the circulated draft promotion statutes for the BPS university teachers.

The statute was jointly written by HEC, FAPUASA and APUBTA and were shared with the stakeholders in December 2021. The meeting was attended by the HEC officer Nasir Shah Khattak, DG, QAD.

The FAPUASA team was led by Prof Dr. Aamir Ali, president ASA QAU and FAPUASA Islamabad, Dr Faiz ur Rahim, General Secretary ASA IIUI and FAPUASA Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Kobab, Dr. Farooq Buzdar and Dr Zafar and APUBTA team led by President Dr Sami ur Rahman and General Secretary Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, and attended by other members Prof Dr Asif Jan, Dr M Iqbal, Dr Akhtar Hussain and Jawad.

The FAPUASA Central President Prof. Dr. Kaleem and all the members played a lpositive role in supporting the BPS faculty and stressed for approval of draft statutes in its meeting with HEC Chairman and Executive Director held on July 14, 2023. APUBTA is also thankful to the chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad and the Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail for the sincere commitment to submit the draft statutes for approval by commission in the forthcoming meeting. The APUBTA President and DG HEC Nasir Shah jointly signed the agreement vetted by the HEC chairman and ED in this regard.