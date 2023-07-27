Torture victim’s condition improves

The second meeting of the medical board formed for the treatment of the tortured girl admitted to the Lahore General Hospital was held and the doctors involved in the medical board conducted a detailed examination of the injured girl. On this occasion, a CT scan of the whole body of 15-year-old Rizwana was also conducted. It revealed that the girl has a fracture in her arm, the injuries are old while internal injuries in the internal flesh and muscles of the body have also been identified. Further tests are being conducted in the light of the recommendation of the medical board. In this regard, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that more medicines were added for the better treatment of the girl and the condition of the 15-year-old girl Rizwana is improving.