6,979 rescuers to provide medical cover to mourning processions

LAHORE : The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 to provide emergency cover to mourning processions of Ashura in all districts of Punjab.

He was chairing a video link meeting of all districts emergency officers and senior rescue officers at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday. He also reviewed monitoring and quick response mechanism of all districts control rooms and provincial monitoring cell.

He directed all DEOs to restrict the leaves of the rescuers, implement Code Red on 9th & 10th of the Muharram to provide emergency cover. He asserted that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Emergency Services Academy would be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support. He directed all DEOs to review the checklist of preparedness and continuously hold meetings of District Emergency Boards with key focal persons of Majalis, ensure training of Imamia Scouts/ volunteers, and mapping of all processions and mass gathering event well in time.

Earlier, Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the secretary that rescuers in all districts are performing emergency duties as per emergency plans for Muharram in accordance with the directions issued by the Punjab government. As per emergency plans, 6,979 rescuers would be deployed during 9th and 10th Muharram to provide rescue and medical cover to 1,033 processions/events. All these rescuers would be deputed in three shifts at 1,033 key points established across the Punjab. These key points include 1,115 Motorbike Rescue Service, 560 emergency ambulances, 178 fire vehicles, and 31 rescue vehicles would be established throughout all districts of Punjab.