Wasa to start land acquisition for wastewater plant

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) will soon start land acquisition process for its first wastewater treatment plant.

In this regard, an online meeting was held between Wasa Lahore and Chief Minister Secretariat with special participation of Pakistani Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar here on Wednesday. Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed gave a briefing regarding the Kattar Band Wastewater Treatment Plant. He said the plant would be established in the Kattar Band area and over 250,000 population would get benefit from it.

The wastewater from Jinnah Hospital to Thokar will be purified and used for agriculture through this plant, Wasa MD said, adding around one million gallons of water would be cleaned and added to the Lahore Branch Canal on a daily basis.

Wasa MD told the meeting that RUDA and Punjab Irrigation Department had provided NOCs to Wasa Lahore in this regard while the feasibility of Kattar Band Wastewater Treatment Plant was also completed. Progress has been initiated for land acquisition, MD said and maintained that the project’s PC-1 was being reviewed by Wasa Lahore. He said that the Kattar Band Wastewater Treatment Plant would be completed in collaboration with Danish agencies. DMD Engineering Hafiz Ijaz Rasool, Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal and Deputy Director Planning Samina Asif participated in the meeting.