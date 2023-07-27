Punjab to revamp seed research, development

LAHORE : Agricultural scientists have been instructed to submit reforms plan of their sub-sectors so that agricultural research can be improved in their light.

The instructions in this connection was issued by Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here Wednesday at a meeting to take immediate step for the improvement in seed public sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahoo said that agricultural scientists should ensure the production of quality seeds of new varieties of crops that are more productive and resistant to pests and diseases, keeping in view the harmful effects of climate change.

Presiding over the review meeting at Civil Secretariat regarding the production of quality seeds of new varieties of crops, Secretary Agriculture said that the future of agriculture is linked to the production of cotton, wheat and high-value agriculture, especially oilseeds, vegetables and fruits. Punjab Seed Corporation and research institutes should take steps to ensure maximum supply of seeds of approved varieties of these crops.

He said that joint programmes should be organised for agricultural scientists and extension officers so that modern technology and field experiences can be shared between them.

In response to a question, Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the supply of approved varieties of seeds for the next crop of wheat should be ensured in order to get more per acre production. He also directed to take measures for increasing the area under cultivation and production of oilseed and pulses to reduce the country's import bill. In the meeting, Chief Scientist, Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad Dr Akhtar, Managing Director, Punjab Seed Corporation Shan-ul-Haq, Chief Executive. Punjab Agricultural Research Board Dr Abid Mahmood and Chief Scientist Cotton Research Institute Multan, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Department of wheat, oilseeds and pulses and other officers participated.