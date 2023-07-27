PU approves two-year MBA programme

LAHORE : Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has granted approval to launch MBA two-year afternoon programme at Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) from the fall 2023. In this regard, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta said that this landmark approval marks a significant milestone in HCBF's commitment to providing exceptional education and meeting the diverse needs of aspiring business leaders.