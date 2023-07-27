Green revolution vital for growth, says Aleem

LAHORE : Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has said green revolution is the need of the hour for economic stability in the country.

He added for revolutionary changes in the agro sector, the role of Army Chief and Pakistan Army is praiseworthy, the results of which will not only help the country to become self-sufficient in food, but also stabilise the national economy. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the pointing out of 44 lakh acres of land by the recent efforts of Pakistan Army is a welcoming omen because food security will be the major issue of this century through which foreign exchange can be earned and saved as well.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan said that the small farmers should be directly facilitated and modern trends in the field of agriculture be promoted as our Party has given in its manifesto to provide free electricity to the farmers up to 12.5 land. He pointed out that "Agro-Economic Zones" should be created to give agriculture the status of an industry. Appreciating the initiative of leasing through investment, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party lauded the foreign cooperation, especially by Saudi Arabia, for the agriculture sector.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that modern drip irrigation and other innovations in this system is essential for better production target for which we need to do a lot of work according to modern requirements.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan said that the prosperity of the farmer community can guarantee the bright and safe future of our beloved motherland.