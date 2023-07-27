Court orders auction of defaulter's property

LAHORE : The banking court on Wednesday ordered the auction of the property of a bank defaulter by August 4. The judge of Banking Court No 3 issued the auction order on the request of the bank. The lawyer of the bank took the stand that Tamiz Begum, a resident of Gulshan Ravi, obtained a loan in the name of Hamza Transportation and for that, 8 Marla house located in Gulshan Ravi was mortgaged. Later, the woman was declared a defaulter for not repaying the loan. The lawyer implored the court to auction mortgaged house. On the court order, court auctioneer Jazeb Sindhu advocate presented the property valuation report and the auction schedule. After which, the court ordered the auction by August 4.