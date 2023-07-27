Cabinet Committee issues instructions to improve dengue surveillance

LAHORE : The Cabinet Committee, on Wednesday, issued instructions to improve dengue surveillance and expedite the process of procurement of medicines in hospitals.

The directives were issued during a high-level meeting held to review measures for controlling dengue, smog and improving DHQ and THQ hospitals.

Caretaker provincial ministers Dr Jamal Nasir, Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary Health Dr Jamal Nasir said that authentic data is very important for the success of dengue control efforts. He said that the health department has prepared SOPs for quality control in private laboratories. He directed that the medical superintendent (MS) must inspect their hospitals daily to review the facilities.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare Dr Javed Akram said that it is important to continue the anti-dengue activities throughout the year. He said that special attention should be paid to the clinical management of dengue patients to keep the mortality rate to a minimum.

Caretaker Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir said that priority should be given to the recruitment of entomologists. The chief secretary said that it is the responsibility of the deputy commissioners to ensure the provision of the best health and education facilities in the districts. He said that the officers should perform their duties with the spirit of public service, adding that an officer who is not ‘working’ has no right to remain on the post. The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding the smog control, solarisation of streetlights and road construction and rehabilitation project. He said that third party validation of all projects would be done to ensure transparency and quality.