Case registered against MCL officers, contractors

LAHORE : Anti-Corruption Lahore Region has registered a case against the officers and contractors of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore in the Rs1 billion corruption scandal.

Anti-corruption has registered a case after inquiry on the evidence of corruption of more than Rs1.100 billion in the case of cattle markets. According to the Anti-corruption spokesperson, the MCL officers with the connivance of contractors spent Rs520 million on cattle markets in 2021 and the very next year increased the expenditure significantly and in 2022 the cost of setting up cattle markets was Rs1.760 billion.

Later, MCL employees colluded with the contractors and made payments of millions of rupees by creating fake records and bills.

Anti-Corruption Lahore filed a case against MCL employees Nadeem, Sidra, Qaiser, Faisal, Yusuf and Zubair and contractors Malik Rashid, Arshad, Zohaib, Tanveer, Shahbaz and others on clear evidence of corruption.