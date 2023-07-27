IPH revises service rules

LAHORE : The Institute of Public Health has drafted the Revised Service Rules for the institute and sent the draft to the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department for approval.

By the approval of revised service rules from health as well as the regulations departments, the way of direct recruitment will be opened on vacant seats of associate professors and professors for different departments of the institute.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir informed that at present the recruitment on the assistant professor seats is being carried out through initial recruitment i.e. Public Service Commission, while the posts of associate professors and professors are filled only through promotion.

In the revised rules, it is suggested that some percentage of the posts of associate professor and professor should be filled through direct recruitment as there is no initial recruitment to the vacant posts of assistant professor done for a long time and due to that qualified persons are not available for promotion to the next posts thus the posts of associate professor and professor are lying vacant due to which the Institute is full of clout. Dr Zarfashan said that IPH posts are closed cadre and revised service rules would provide an opportunity for direct recruitment on the vacant posts of the faculty, which will strengthen the faculty and educational activities will be further enhanced.