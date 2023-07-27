Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it had conducted a “counter-terrorism” operation in a Nablus refugee camp.

“A young man died of his wounds as the occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus at noon (0900 GMT),” the ministry said, referring to the Israeli army.

“The martyr, Mohammed Abd al-Hakim Nada, was shot in the chest.” An Israeli army spokesman told AFP that troops had conducted a “counter-terrorism activity in Al-Ain camp” in Nablus.

In a separate statement, the army said that during the raid “suspects fired and hurled rocks and paint bottles at the soldiers, who responded with live fire. “An armed assailant fired at the soldiers who responded with live fire, a hit was identified.”