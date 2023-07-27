‘Coup attempt’ in troubled Niger as president held by guards

NIAMEY: An attempted coup was underway on Wednesday in the fragile state of Niger, where members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, triggering a standoff with the army, sources said.

The head of the West African bloc ECOWAS said Benin President Patrick Talon was heading to Niger on a mediation bid after the region was struck by a new bout of turbulence.

Both ECOWAS and the African Union lashed what they called an “attempted coup d´etat,” a term echoed by a source close to Bazoum.

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned “any effort to seize power by force” while the United States expressed deep concern and called for Bazoum to be released.

One of a dwindling group of pro-western leaders in the Sahel, Bazoum was elected in 2021, taking the helm of a country burdened by poverty and a history of chronic instability.

Disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president´s residence and offices in the capital Niamey, and after talks broke down “refused to release the president,” another presidential source said.