BD summons Western envoys after poll attack protest

DHAKA: Bangladesh´s foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned 13 Western ambassadors after they issued a joint statement protesting against an attack on an independent candidate in a parliamentary by-election.
The envoys, including from the United States, Britain, France and the European Union, had condemned a July 17 attack on Ashraful Alom, an independent who stood against the winning ruling party candidate in the capital Dhaka.
Alom, an actor and social media star also known as Hero Alom, was beaten in an attack that his party alleged was carried out by supporters of the ruling party, the Awami League.
The 13 diplomats, also including envoys from Canada, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, issued a joint statement warning that “violence has no place in the democratic process”.
Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina´s party dominates the legislature.
