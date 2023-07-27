Biden’s German shepherd Commander in doghouse after 10 biting attacks

WASHINGTON: He was introduced as a smaller and friendlier version of Joe Biden’s dog Major, who was banished from the White House two years ago after numerous biting episodes.

Now the “first pooch”, Commander, is in the doghouse himself after chomping down on several people, including a Secret Service agent who needed hospital treatment for their wounds.

Details of the German shepherd’s transgressions have come via a public information request filed by the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, which specializes in alleged misconduct by government officials.

The records paint a picture of a strong, growing dog increasingly out of control, including one episode when the first lady, Jill Biden, could not prevent him charging at an officer.

According to the group, Commander, aged almost two, broke protocol at least 10 times in a five-month period, including three serious incidents that took place in the space of just a few weeks. In the first, which took place on 3 November last year, he bit a uniformed Secret Service agent on the arm and thigh, requiring the White House physician’s office to send the victim to hospital.

The officer told superiors he had to use a steel cart to shield himself from the animal, and was “in a considerable amount of pain”, the report said.

The second significant episode took place weeks later when Biden released Commander from his leash and into the Kennedy garden of the White House following a family movie night, whereupon the dog bit a separate Secret Service officer’s hand and arm.

And it seems Commander’s poor decisions are not confined only to his residence at the capital. A month after his movie night ambush, the dog bit a security technician on the back at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Commander might be even more badly behaved than the records show. Judicial Watch points out that only the timeframe from September 2022 until January 2023 is covered by its request, and his first nine months at the White House, and the most recent six months, are excluded.