One in three people still using dirty cooking methods: study

PARIS: Nearly a third of the world´s population, some 2.3 billion people, still cook using open fires or basic stoves that damage their health and the environment, a study said on Wednesday.

The International Energy Agency and the African Development Bank Group, which jointly produced the report, called for spending $8 billion per year to ensure every household worldwide has access to clean cooking by 2030.

“The lack of access to clean cooking negatively impacts public health, perpetuates deforestation, and increases greenhouse gas emissions,” said President Akinwumi Adesina of the African Development Bank Group.

The report estimates that collection of wood and charcoal for cooking results in the loss of areas of forest the size of Ireland each year.

Exposure to smoke from smoke from charcoal, firewood, coal, agricultural waste and animal dung burned to prepare meals causes 3.7 million premature deaths, ranking it the third largest cause of premature death globally.

The report said the worst impacts from the lack of clean cooking fall on women, who are typically responsible for collecting fuel and thus keeps them away from education or employment.