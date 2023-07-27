Haseeb falls short of his personal best in Japan

LAHORE: Olympian swimmer Syed Haseeb Tariq on Wednesday fell short of his personal best time in the 100m freestyle to end at the 89th spot in the heats of the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.
Haseeb clocked 53.99 seconds in the heats in which 115 swimmers competed. Haseeb’s personal best is 53.34 seconds which is a national record.
