Shakeel jumps to 15th spot as Babar slips

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam slipped two spots to fifth in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, updated on Wednesday, while Saud Shakeel rose 12 spots to 15th on the back of a double century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series.
Babar lost 27 rating points after his scores of 13 and 24 in the first Test. Agha Salman jumped 17 places to 58th.
Young seamer Naseem Shah rose one place to 44th and spinner Abrar Ahmed 12 spots to 45th.
Australia right-hander and former No.1 ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne rose three places to second after his century at Old Trafford, while England trio Joe Root (up three spots to third), Harry Brook (up two places to 11th) and Zak Crawley (up 13 places to 35th) also made some good ground.
Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya rose seven places to seventh following his seven wickets in the match.
