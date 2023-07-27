Pakistan thrash Australia in U16 volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday downed Australia 3-0 in their quarter-finals league first show of the inaugural edition of the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent.

Pakistan did a remarkable job, never allowing their opponents to retaliate strongly. After winning the first set 25-13, Pakistan were offered a little bit of resistance by Australia in the second set but it did not affect them much as they pocketed the set 25-19 to take 2-0 lead. In the third set, the Green-shirts showed classy game and won the set 25-14 to seal the show in straight sets with an enviable ease.

Talal Ahmed, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Hasan and Muhtad Ali did a remarkable job in the show.

The victory put Pakistan just one win away from the semi-finals. Pakistan will face Thailand on Thursday (today).

Pakistan coach Saeed Ahmed Khan was extremely happy with the victory. “The boys did a fine job today and never gave a chance to Australia to dominate,” Saeed told 'The News' from Tashkent.

“Today 80 percent our block and service zone showed their dominance which paid dividends,” Saeed said.