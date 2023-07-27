Misbah suggests four names for chief selector

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who recently assumed the role of advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chief, has proposed four names for the position of chief selector, according to reports.

The four shortlisted candidates for the chief selector role are Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Azhar Ali, and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Mushtaq played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs for Pakistan, claiming 185 wickets in Tests and 161 wickets in ODIs.

Wasim played 18 Tests and 25 ODIs. Azhar represented Pakistan in 97 Tests and 53 ODIs. Inzamam played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs.