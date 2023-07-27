Ministry issues NOC to hockey team for competing in India

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has given all clear to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to go ahead with their plans to compete in the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Chennai (India) from August 3-12.

“We have verbally communicated to the PHF that all formalities are complete now as all the concerned ministries have given the go-ahead to the team’s travel and participation in the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in India in a week's time.

The official letter to this effect will be issued today (Thursday).

The Interior Ministry, Foreign Office, and all the concerned agencies have given their approval to Pakistan’s participation in the Champions Trophy to be held in India,” a ministry official, when contacted, said.

‘The News’ has learnt that the PHF will get the required NOC letter any time on Thursday.

“After completing the necessary paperwork, we hope to forward the NOC to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) anytime on Thursday for forwarding it to the PHF.”

Getting the NOC has become a real issue for the federations as recently volleyball team was denied NOC to compete in the AVC Cup held in Chinese Taipei.

The federation has lost almost Rs20 million in the shape of non-refundable tickets and fines imposed by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

The PHF, however, is lucky to have received the NOC in time for the trip to India.

“We have made special arrangements to ensure timely issuance of the NOC for India which by itself is a time-consuming practice,” the official added.

Pakistan are to play opening match against Malaysia on August 3 followed by the match against Korea on August 4.

Pakistan’s next match will be against Japan on August 6 and against China on August 7.

The mother of all games, against India, is scheduled for August 9. The final and third-position playoff matches will be played on August 12. The PHF’s selection committee has already announced the national hockey team to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy under newly-appointed head coach Shahnaz Sheikh. Pakistan team: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (vice-captain), Muhammad Umar Bhatta (captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum. Other coaches are Rehan Butt, Muhammad Saqlain, Hasim Khan, Dilawar Hussain.