SHC sets aside detention of MQM-L activists under MPO law

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sets aside the home department’s detention notifications for activists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) under the maintenance of public order (MPO) law declaring them to be without lawful authority.

The petitioners, Rukhsana, Samreen, Wajahat Ali, Ayesha, Roshan Qayum, Azhar Qureshi, Mohammad Zeeshan, Faisal, Nasir Qureshi and others, had submitted in their petitions that the Sindh government had detained Danish Sheikh, Mohammad Faheem, Wajid Ali, Mohammad Akram, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Hamza, Mohammad Afsar, Talha, Kashif, Mohammad Waqas, Mohammad Aftabuddin, M.Amir Sonara, M Imran, Mukhtiar Ahmed and Afaq Ali Khan under the MPO law for 30 days without any due process of the law.

They submitted that some of detained persons were earlier booked by the Zaman Town police on the charges of holding a rally, rioting and unlawful assembly on July 7. They submitted that most of the petitioners were granted bail in that case by the judicial magistrate concerned, but the government detained them under the MPO law.

They submitted that the impugned detention notifications under the MPO law could only be invoked when the competent authority had sufficient evidence that there were threats to public peace and tranquility. They maintained that in the instant case, no such material was available to justify the impugned action and mere involvement of the petitioners in a criminal case could not form a basis for their preventive detention.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry inquired a provincial law officer why the detained persons had been incarcerated by the government, to which the officer submitted that the impugned notifications were issued after receiving reports from intelligence authorities.

He justified the detentions saying that the detained persons could file representations before the home department against the detention orders and requested the high court to dismiss the petitions.

The SHC observed that detained men were not informed about the material on the basis of which they had been detained under the MPO law. The high court observed that the provincial government had not fulfilled the mandatory requirements for the issuance of detention orders under the MPO law. The SHC observed that the provincial government had issued the impugned orders without lawful authority ignoring the guidelines issued by the superior courts in that regard.

The high court, for reasons to be recorded later, set aside the detention orders and ordered the release of the MQM-L activists, if they were not required in other cases.

The Sindh home department had on July 11 detained those activists of the MQM-L for provoking people to block roads and organise sit-ins that could disturb peace and tranquility and create a serious law and order situation. The Sindh inspector general of police had recommended the home department to detain them under the MPO law for 30 days.