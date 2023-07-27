Two robbers killed in Korangi after tense hostage-taking

Police on Wednesday killed two robbers after a tense hostage-taking episode in the Korangi area.

Meanwhile, two more suspected robbers were killed and three arrested in injured state after alleged encounters with the police in the Manghopir and Defence areas.

The incident in Korangi started at a private laboratory within the limits of the Awami Colony police station where two robbers arrived on a motorcycle and stole cash from the counter at gunpoint.

SHO Jamal Leghari said the police received the information about the robbery through their helpline 15, after which a police team arrived at the scene. Upon seeing the cops, the robbers held a man and woman hostage at gunpoint and asked for a safe passage to flee.

They warned the police that they would kill both the hostages if the latter attempted to catch them or open fire on them.

The SHO explained that under their strategy, the police talked to the robbers for 10 minutes and advised them to move away from the scene as they would not be chased, to which the robbers asked for a free passage.

Meanwhile, a crowd had gathered at the scene and police had to move the people back so that no untoward incident took place.

As the robbers tried to escape, another police team tried to catch them, upon which they opened fire, injuring a 45-year-old policeman, Muhammad Bakhsh, and a passer-by, Zakir Shakir. As the police returned fire, both the perpetrators were killed.

SHO Leghari said the killed men had been identified as the robbers by more than a dozen citizens. He added that the two men were habitual criminals and they had stolen Rs500,000 from a shop in Landhi on Tuesday.

Both the hostages remained unhurt and were safely removed from the scene by the police.

Local residents lauded the police for bravely tackling the situation and chanted slogans in favour of the police. Clips of the hostage-taking also went viral on social media, showing police officers negotiating with the kidnappers.

Later, clips showing the robbers’ bodies after the police had finished the operation were also shared on social media.

Police said their official Bakhsh was wounded as the robbers sprayed bullets at the police in an attempt to escape. A mobile phone, a motorcycle and cash was seized from the possession of the suspects whose bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The killed robbers were later identified as Shah Alam and Abdullah Fazal. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.

Separately, a suspected robber was killed and two of his companions arrested in an injured state after an encounter with the police in Manghopir.

They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the encounter took place when police personnel signalled the suspects riding on a motorcycle to stop, but the suspects opened fire on the cops and tried to flee. In retaliation, the police fired back, killing one of them and injuring the other two.

Police also claimed to have seized weapons and a motorcycle from their possession. The killed robber was identified as Bilal while the injured were identified as Amir Alamgir and Muslim Shah. Cases were registered against them.

In another alleged encounter with the police, another suspected robber was killed and his companion arrested in an injured state on Khayaban-e-Shamsher in Defence Phase VI. The casualties were taken to the JPMC. Police said one of the injured robbers had been identified as Shahzad Shabbir while his companions were yet to be identified. Further investigations are under way.