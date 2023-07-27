Body found with bullet wounds in car

The body of a man with bullet wounds was found inside a car near the Darakhshan police post on Sea View Road. After conducting the preliminary investigation, police declared the incident a suicide.
Police identified the man as 35-year-old Umar Iqbal, son of Musrat Iqbal. Police also found a pistol near the deceased, leading them to believe that he had taken his own life.
The initial police investigation revealed that the man had sent his brother-in-law his location, signalling his intent. After the brother-in-law forwarded the location to the man’s brother, the latter rushed to the spot with the police. After retrieving the body, it was taken for a post-mortem examination.
Police also found a letter alongside the body. According to District South SSP Asad Raza, the letter was authored by the deceased, with a timestamp of 3:43pm on Tuesday. The letter mentioned the man’s decision to end his life.
A ceremony took place in Dadu district’s Khairpur Nathan Shah Tehsil, where the Sindh government distributed...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday sets aside the home department’s detention notifications for activists of...
The office of the Karachi traffic police chief on Wednesday issued a traffic diversion plan for the processions to be...
Karachi: The Pakistan Trade Facilitation Portal was launched at a local hotel in Karachi. The PTFP is a one-stop...
The Kind of NatureThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider...
Police on Wednesday killed two robbers after a tense hostage-taking episode in the Korangi area.Meanwhile, two more...