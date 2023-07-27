Body found with bullet wounds in car

The body of a man with bullet wounds was found inside a car near the Darakhshan police post on Sea View Road. After conducting the preliminary investigation, police declared the incident a suicide.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Umar Iqbal, son of Musrat Iqbal. Police also found a pistol near the deceased, leading them to believe that he had taken his own life.

The initial police investigation revealed that the man had sent his brother-in-law his location, signalling his intent. After the brother-in-law forwarded the location to the man’s brother, the latter rushed to the spot with the police. After retrieving the body, it was taken for a post-mortem examination.

Police also found a letter alongside the body. According to District South SSP Asad Raza, the letter was authored by the deceased, with a timestamp of 3:43pm on Tuesday. The letter mentioned the man’s decision to end his life.