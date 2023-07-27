Two swept away by floodwaters on causeway

Two people attempting to cross the Korangi causeway from Mehmoodabad were swept away by the forceful water as heavy rains had led to the closure of the main causeway connecting Korangi to Karachi on Wednesday, after the Malir River swelled and posed a significant threat.
However, they managed to cling to nearby bushes and were rescued from the water’s grasp. On the other hand, the traffic police blocked both tracks of the causeway and Korangi River Road for traffic due to heavy rains, while local police were also deployed. Thousands of vehicles got stuck, resulting in severe problems for people going to work in the morning.
A ceremony took place in Dadu district’s Khairpur Nathan Shah Tehsil, where the Sindh government distributed...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday sets aside the home department’s detention notifications for activists of...
The office of the Karachi traffic police chief on Wednesday issued a traffic diversion plan for the processions to be...
Karachi: The Pakistan Trade Facilitation Portal was launched at a local hotel in Karachi. The PTFP is a one-stop...
The Kind of NatureThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider...
Police on Wednesday killed two robbers after a tense hostage-taking episode in the Korangi area.Meanwhile, two more...