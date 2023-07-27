Two swept away by floodwaters on causeway

Two people attempting to cross the Korangi causeway from Mehmoodabad were swept away by the forceful water as heavy rains had led to the closure of the main causeway connecting Korangi to Karachi on Wednesday, after the Malir River swelled and posed a significant threat.

However, they managed to cling to nearby bushes and were rescued from the water’s grasp. On the other hand, the traffic police blocked both tracks of the causeway and Korangi River Road for traffic due to heavy rains, while local police were also deployed. Thousands of vehicles got stuck, resulting in severe problems for people going to work in the morning.