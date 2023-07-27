MPA’s brother, nephew shot dead in targeted attack

The brother and nephew of a Sindh Assembly member were shot dead and two others wounded after unidentified people opened fire on a vehicle in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VII on Wednesday.

Police said 67-year-old Akram Abro, a member of the Sindh Bar Council, and his 40-year-old son Shaharyar Akram Abro lost their lives in the incident after gunmen targeted their vehicle.

Akram was the brother of MPA Aslam Abro who won the last general elections on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf form PS-1 Jacobabad but later defected from it.

Two other persons, Abdullah Abro and Irshad Panwar, were also wounded in the attack. The suspects fled the scene after the shooting that took place near the Ayesha Masjid in Defence.

Police said five people were travelling in an SUV on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer when they were chased and targeted.

According to initial investigations, more than two dozen bullets hit the windscreen and sides of the vehicle. The bodies and the injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Speaking to the media, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho said the incident was not terrorism, but it had taken place over enmity or some other reason that would be ascertained after investigations. The attackers attacked the victims at the area where cameras were not installed.

Speaking to the media at the scene of the incident, SP Investigations South Abraiz Ali Abbasi said different weapons were used in attacking the victims as empty shells of a 222 rifle and 9mm pistol were found from the crime scene.

The investigators said the killings seemed to be a result of personal enmity but they were investigating the incident from various angles.

They added that Akram hailed from Jacobabad where he has an old enmity.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Manzoor Wasan and MPA Aslam visited the hospital where Aslam told the media that the five attackers had Kalashnikovs and one had pistol, added that his brother left the home for Jacobabad while a nephew was driving the vehicle. He said that his brother and nephew were the targets of the attackers.

Akram was the president of the Citizens Union in Jacobabad. He was also a landlord in Jacobabad.